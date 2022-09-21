BRX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Now

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) is -19.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.42 and a high of $27.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.03% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 6.45% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.58, the stock is -6.22% and -7.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -13.36% off its SMA200. BRX registered -9.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.81%.

The stock witnessed a -10.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.57%, and is -4.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $6.13B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.02 and Fwd P/E is 23.18. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.97% and -24.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.40% this year.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.99M, and float is at 298.01M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finnegan Brian T. SEC filings show that Finnegan Brian T sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $25.14 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that SIEGEL STEVEN Fsold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $27.00 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the BRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, SIEGEL STEVEN F () disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $26.50 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 304,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -12.34% down over the past 12 months and CubeSmart (CUBE) that is -19.00% lower over the same period. Public Storage (PSA) is 2.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.