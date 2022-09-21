Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -34.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.41 and a high of $60.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $34.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.87% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -1.27% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.28, the stock is -13.28% and -27.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -5.27% at the moment leaves the stock -23.38% off its SMA200. BMBL registered -57.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.01%.

The stock witnessed a -21.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.16%, and is -12.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 5.57% over the month.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $4.83B and $840.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 70.06. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.58% and -63.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 211.20% this year.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.40M, and float is at 128.65M with Short Float at 5.63%.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Griffin Amy,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Griffin Amy bought 35,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $28.37 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.