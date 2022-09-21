Cadence Bank (CADE) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.81% Upside

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -9.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.04 and a high of $34.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.81% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.3% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.08, the stock is 3.72% and 4.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock -2.55% off its SMA200. CADE registered 0.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.43%.

The stock witnessed a -2.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.07%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $1.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.89 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.87% and -20.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Cadence Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/24/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.14M, and float is at 182.46M with Short Float at 2.80%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 4.59% up over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is 15.81% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -5.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.