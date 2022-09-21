Check out this: Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) is 3.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $11.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.02, the stock is -1.95% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.47 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -0.89% off its SMA200. AM registered 0.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.47%.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.25%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.98% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has around 519 employees, a market worth around $4.94B and $888.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.71 and Fwd P/E is 12.26. Profit margin for the company is 36.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.06% and -14.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 368.20% this year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 478.32M, and float is at 321.47M with Short Float at 2.77%.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan W Howard JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Keenan W Howard JR sold 242,868 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $10.49 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Antero Midstream Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Keenan W Howard JR (Director) sold a total of 299,019 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $10.23 per share for $3.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95501.0 shares of the AM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Keenan W Howard JR (Director) disposed off 250,996 shares at an average price of $10.31 for $2.59 million. The insider now directly holds 213,081 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM).

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is trading 20.44% up over the past 12 months and Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) that is 14.16% higher over the same period. Energy Transfer LP (ET) is 36.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.