Check out this: Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) is -75.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GHSI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 73.33% higher than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is 3.64% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -48.38% off its SMA200. GHSI registered -86.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.38%.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.13%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.27% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $10.50M and $11.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 23.77% and -91.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.00%).

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.70% this year.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.55M, and float is at 60.60M with Short Float at 10.25%.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.