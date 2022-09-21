Check out this: Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) could be on the verge of a big rally

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) is -39.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.47 and a high of $21.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JMIA stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -38.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.91, the stock is -8.06% and -1.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock -15.95% off its SMA200. JMIA registered -62.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.42%.

The stock witnessed a -11.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.56%, and is -4.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has around 4484 employees, a market worth around $690.15M and $209.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.41% and -67.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.70%).

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.88M, and float is at 99.88M with Short Float at 8.53%.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.18% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is -58.93% lower over the same period.