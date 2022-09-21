Check out this: Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) could be on the verge of a big rally

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) is -31.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.88 and a high of $26.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOOF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.5% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.62, the stock is -9.36% and -8.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -5.68% at the moment leaves the stock -22.67% off its SMA200. WOOF registered -38.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.76%.

The stock witnessed a -14.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.14%, and is -9.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) has around 28495 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $5.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.20 and Fwd P/E is 15.80. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.75% and -48.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 806.60% this year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 265.43M, and float is at 80.33M with Short Float at 23.93%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tichy Justin,the company’sChief Pet Care Center Officer. SEC filings show that Tichy Justin sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $15.74 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78142.0 shares.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Nuzzo Michaelbought a total of 4,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $18.00 per share for $78120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the WOOF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, COUGHLIN RON (CEO & Chairman) acquired 23,290 shares at an average price of $17.21 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 278,224 shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. (WOOF).