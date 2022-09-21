Check out this: Renovacor Inc. (RCOR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Renovacor Inc. (AMEX: RCOR) is -71.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $5.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 16.15% higher than the price target low of $2.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is 18.03% and 16.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 14.74% at the moment leaves the stock -49.98% off its SMA200. RCOR registered -73.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.34%.

The stock witnessed a 28.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.57%, and is 24.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.44% over the week and 12.40% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 62.69% and -79.24% from its 52-week high.

Renovacor Inc. (RCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Renovacor Inc. (RCOR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Renovacor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.10% this year.

Renovacor Inc. (RCOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.48M, and float is at 11.26M with Short Float at 0.59%.

Renovacor Inc. (RCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Renovacor Inc. (RCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP bought 44,440 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.0 million shares.

Renovacor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) bought a total of 150,723 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $8.00 per share for $1.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.96 million shares of the RCOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP (10% Owner) acquired 286 shares at an average price of $7.75 for $2216.0. The insider now directly holds 2,805,640 shares of Renovacor Inc. (RCOR).