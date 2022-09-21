China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) is -31.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLEU stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is 29.40% and 40.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 13.27% at the moment leaves the stock -17.29% off its SMA200. CLEU registered -67.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.12%.

The stock witnessed a 43.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.41%, and is 14.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.80% over the week and 13.48% over the month.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $15.25M and $4.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.00. Distance from 52-week low is 69.44% and -73.63% from its 52-week high.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.67M, and float is at 10.90M with Short Float at 2.04%.