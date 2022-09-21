Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:CMTG Stock Is Going Next

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) is -10.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.90 and a high of $21.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMTG stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.05% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.69, the stock is -13.77% and -17.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -17.85% off its SMA200. CMTG registered a gain of -15.77% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -21.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.86%, and is -10.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.40 and Fwd P/E is 8.95. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.41% and -30.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/12/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.30% this year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.64M, and float is at 127.97M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WALTER W EDWARD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WALTER W EDWARD bought 6,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $18.55 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6760.0 shares.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that WALTER W EDWARD (Director) bought a total of 20,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $18.54 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32715.0 shares of the CMTG stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. (CMTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is trading -18.30% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -14.05% lower over the same period. Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is -13.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.