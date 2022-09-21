Coherent Corp. (COHR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) is -40.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.60 and a high of $75.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.43% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 13.21% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.79, the stock is -12.46% and -17.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -32.75% off its SMA200. COHR registered -31.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.83%.

The stock witnessed a -26.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.82%, and is -6.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $3.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.53. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.48% and -45.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Corp. (COHR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.87M, and float is at 128.45M with Short Float at 7.43%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times.

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -16.56% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -39.91% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -11.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.