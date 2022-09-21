COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) is -86.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -16.87% and -28.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -76.79% off its SMA200. COMS registered -93.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.90%.

The stock witnessed a -25.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.51%, and is -11.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $10.10M and $12.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 0.10% and -95.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-202.30%).

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.97M, and float is at 72.01M with Short Float at 3.68%.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davies Brent M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Davies Brent M bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $0.99 per share for a total of $5920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Davies Brent M (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.59 per share for $3180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the COMS stock.