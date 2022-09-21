Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is -11.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.96 and a high of $164.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRI stock was last observed hovering at around $132.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $139.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.9% off the consensus price target high of $156.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -8.81% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.75, the stock is 3.77% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 1.14% off its SMA200. DRI registered -10.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.20%.

The stock witnessed a 2.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.75%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has around 178956 employees, a market worth around $16.37B and $9.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.90 and Fwd P/E is 15.45. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.64% and -19.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darden Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.20% this year.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.50M, and float is at 122.12M with Short Float at 3.92%.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEE EUGENE I JR,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that LEE EUGENE I JR sold 41,442 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $124.71 per share for a total of $5.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Darden Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that MENSAH NANA (Director) sold a total of 567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $117.03 per share for $66355.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.0 shares of the DRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 28, WILMOTT TIMOTHY J (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $120.00 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 27,094 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI).

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 6.82% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -18.81% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -9.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.