Dollar General Corporation (DG): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DG Stock Is Going Next

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is 4.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $183.25 and a high of $262.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DG stock was last observed hovering at around $245.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $274.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.97% off the consensus price target high of $296.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $199.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $245.76, the stock is 1.02% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.87% off its SMA200. DG registered 10.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.60%.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.84%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) has around 163000 employees, a market worth around $54.77B and $35.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.48 and Fwd P/E is 19.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.11% and -6.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dollar General Corporation (DG) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dollar General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 226.30M, and float is at 224.58M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Dollar General Corporation (DG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VASOS TODD J,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that VASOS TODD J sold 97,259 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $241.55 per share for a total of $23.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85369.0 shares.

Dollar General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that VASOS TODD J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,239 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $239.01 per share for $6.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85369.0 shares of the DG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, VASOS TODD J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 108,145 shares at an average price of $239.18 for $25.87 million. The insider now directly holds 85,369 shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG).

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.18% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.44% lower over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 10.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.