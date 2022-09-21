DWAC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Now

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) is -63.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $175.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DWAC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.79%.

Currently trading at $18.61, the stock is -26.36% and -34.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -16.92% at the moment leaves the stock -62.31% off its SMA200. DWAC registered a loss of -72.99% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -37.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.88%, and is -24.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 89.12% and -89.37% from its 52-week high.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.22M, and float is at 28.89M with Short Float at 13.10%.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.