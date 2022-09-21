E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -91.59% Change This Year

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) is -91.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EJH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -39.00% and -50.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.57 million and changing -19.68% at the moment leaves the stock -80.93% off its SMA200. EJH registered -95.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.36%.

The stock witnessed a -40.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.86%, and is -35.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.67% over the week and 11.31% over the month.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has around 523 employees, a market worth around $4.34M and $64.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -18.10% and -96.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.58M, and float is at 11.70M with Short Float at 1.94%.