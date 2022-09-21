Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) down -36.72% since start of the year

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -36.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $12.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $5.03, the stock is -0.16% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -18.38% off its SMA200. MOMO registered -47.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.58%.

The stock witnessed a 12.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.20%, and is -1.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $1.96B in sales. Fwd P/E is 0.59. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.14% and -59.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -254.70% this year.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.39M, and float is at 153.26M with Short Float at 5.03%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -20.85% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is -18.38% lower over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -60.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.