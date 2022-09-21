Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is -14.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.21 and a high of $32.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $30.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.44% off the consensus price target high of $37.78 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.37% lower than the price target low of $24.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.39, the stock is -6.05% and -5.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -9.77% off its SMA200. HMC registered -19.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.60%.

The stock witnessed a -9.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.52%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has around 204035 employees, a market worth around $44.93B and $103.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.48. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.08% and -24.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.71B, and float is at 1.71B with Short Float at 0.10%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -20.36% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -20.88% down on the 1-year trading charts.