Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) is -76.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $38.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IMTE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88%.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -26.72% and -36.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.15 million and changing -46.07% at the moment leaves the stock -82.07% off its SMA200. IMTE registered -78.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.84%.

The stock witnessed a -28.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.81%, and is -18.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 43.49% over the week and 15.02% over the month.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $12.66M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -16.97% and -97.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.10% this year.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.02M, and float is at 5.65M with Short Float at 4.09%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading -68.38% down over the past 12 months.