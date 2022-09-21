Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is 9.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $21.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICPT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.22% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -78.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.86, the stock is 1.53% and 9.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 11.87% off its SMA200. ICPT registered 17.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.51%.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.11%, and is 6.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $733.33M and $316.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.22% and -15.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.60% this year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.13M, and float is at 39.74M with Short Float at 13.82%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 30.26% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 15.26% higher over the same period. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -42.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.