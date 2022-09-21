Is Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) a good stock to buy now?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) is 65.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $33.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMLX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.26% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.66% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.87, the stock is 15.87% and 21.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock 54.71% off its SMA200. AMLX registered a gain of 31.30% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 20.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.94%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 11.20% over the month.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 358.83% and -10.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (54.70%).

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.00% this year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.28M, and float is at 40.88M with Short Float at 8.54%.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP sold 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $30.23 per share for a total of $21.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.85 million shares.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $29.37 per share for $20.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.08 million shares of the AMLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, ALS Invest 1 B.V. (10% Owner) disposed off 60,609 shares at an average price of $20.70 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 5,895,280 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX).