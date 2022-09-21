Is Clarus Corporation (CLAR) a good stock to buy now?

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is -53.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.65 and a high of $31.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.77% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 46.29% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.89, the stock is -29.45% and -37.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -6.05% at the moment leaves the stock -41.77% off its SMA200. CLAR registered -51.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -45.79%.

The stock witnessed a -53.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.96%, and is -16.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $503.74M and $455.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.44 and Fwd P/E is 7.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.53% and -58.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 311.70% this year.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.23M, and float is at 25.05M with Short Float at 35.46%.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOUSE DONALD,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HOUSE DONALD sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $28.24 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Clarus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that SOKOLOW NICOLAS (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $28.53 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80448.0 shares of the CLAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, HENNING MICHAEL A (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $28.56 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 142,500 shares of Clarus Corporation (CLAR).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -43.31% down over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is -28.38% lower over the same period. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -27.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.