Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) a good stock to buy now?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -16.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $6.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.73% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is -1.56% and -4.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -8.56% off its SMA200. TWO registered -25.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.43%.

The stock witnessed a -4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.90%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $615.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.84 and Fwd P/E is 6.37. Profit margin for the company is 36.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.68% and -29.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 106.90% this year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 344.28M, and float is at 341.95M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sandberg Rebecca B,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Sandberg Rebecca B sold 17,139 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $4.99 per share for a total of $85452.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that RISKEY MARY KATHRYN (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,114 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $4.97 per share for $75068.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS (President, CEO and CIO) disposed off 34,955 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 527,005 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading -49.34% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -51.83% lower over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is -29.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.