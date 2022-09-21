Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is -82.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $2.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -19.21% and -30.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -65.79% off its SMA200. JAGX registered -91.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.40%.

The stock witnessed a -31.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.91%, and is -22.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.00% over the week and 10.28% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $23.19M and $8.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.89% and -93.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.20%).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.86M, and float is at 95.04M with Short Float at 6.58%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.