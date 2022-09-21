Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) is -26.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.61 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $5.35, the stock is -2.45% and -5.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -1.47% at the moment leaves the stock -2.75% off its SMA200. JOBY registered -41.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.73%.

The stock witnessed a -5.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.79%, and is -4.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.20% and -51.82% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 581.27M, and float is at 345.98M with Short Float at 9.10%.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Papadopoulos Didier. SEC filings show that Papadopoulos Didier sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $5.50 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18128.0 shares.

Joby Aviation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Bevirt JoeBen (CEO and Chief Architect) bought a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $5.53 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54.55 million shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Lang Justin () disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $5.53 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 42,786 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY).