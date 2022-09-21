Organon & Co. (OGN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) is -10.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.53 and a high of $39.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OGN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0%.

Currently trading at $27.30, the stock is -6.48% and -11.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock -17.51% off its SMA200. OGN registered -17.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.48%.

The stock witnessed a -10.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.97%, and is -4.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Organon & Co. (OGN) has around 9300 employees, a market worth around $6.98B and $6.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.28 and Fwd P/E is 5.00. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.85% and -30.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Organon & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.40% this year.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.33M, and float is at 254.17M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Organon & Co. (OGN) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Organon & Co. (OGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 27 times.

Organon & Co. (OGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.71% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 1.29% higher over the same period. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 30.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.