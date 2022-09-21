Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is -38.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.85 and a high of $24.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHUN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 10.77% and 8.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -22.94% off its SMA200. PHUN registered 63.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.10%.

The stock witnessed a 17.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.88%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.13% over the week and 8.68% over the month.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has around 120 employees, a market worth around $154.21M and $19.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 90.59% and -93.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.00%).

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.74M, and float is at 92.64M with Short Float at 4.05%.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Costello Ryan,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Costello Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $38912.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Phunware Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Manlunas Eric (Director) sold a total of 55,983 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $4.10 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27173.0 shares of the PHUN stock.