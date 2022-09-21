Positives for Humana Inc. (HUM) as stock gains in recent trading

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is 8.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $351.20 and a high of $504.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $501.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $548.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.76% off the consensus price target high of $590.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -11.75% lower than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $502.89, the stock is 3.30% and 3.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 12.07% off its SMA200. HUM registered 24.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.11%.

The stock witnessed a 0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.01%, and is 7.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 95500 employees, a market worth around $63.32B and $89.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.52 and Fwd P/E is 18.06. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.19% and -0.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humana Inc. (HUM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.52M, and float is at 126.30M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deshpande Samir,the company’sChief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Deshpande Samir sold 3,957 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $434.19 per share for a total of $1.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5529.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Fleming William Kevin (Seg Pres, Pharmacy Sol & CCAO) sold a total of 3,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $449.68 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 884.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, Huval Timothy S. (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 3,477 shares at an average price of $443.14 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 5,768 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 26.68% up over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is 26.15% higher over the same period. Chubb Limited (CB) is 5.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.