Positives for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) as stock gains in recent trading

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is -23.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $9.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.65, the stock is -7.20% and -9.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -28.72% off its SMA200. OII registered -27.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.67%.

The stock witnessed a -5.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.11%, and is -5.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.86% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $883.94M and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.71. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.05% and -52.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.20% this year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.26M, and float is at 98.18M with Short Float at 3.78%.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEBSTER STEVEN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $8.72 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 99208.0 shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that MCEVOY M KEVIN (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $11.22 per share for $39286.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the OII stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, MCEVOY M KEVIN (Director) disposed off 12,429 shares at an average price of $12.50 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 117,480 shares of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading 24.43% up over the past 12 months and Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) that is 22.78% higher over the same period. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is 40.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.