Positives for Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) as stock gains in recent trading

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) is -83.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $10.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -18.77% and -19.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -77.07% off its SMA200. SNTI registered -83.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -83.43%.

The stock witnessed a -14.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.72%, and is -28.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.35% over the week and 12.89% over the month.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $100.04M and $4.36M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.13% and -84.15% from its 52-week high.

.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.47M, and float is at 23.97M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.