Positives for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) as stock gains in recent trading

Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is -75.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $44.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFIX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -57.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.72, the stock is -10.72% and -21.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.91 million and changing -5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -55.44% off its SMA200. SFIX registered -87.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.64%.

The stock witnessed a -29.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.45%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) has around 11260 employees, a market worth around $526.61M and $2.16B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.39% and -89.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stitch Fix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/12/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.10% this year.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.76M, and float is at 79.00M with Short Float at 23.80%.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GURLEY J WILLIAM,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GURLEY J WILLIAM bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 08 at a price of $5.43 per share for a total of $5.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.15 million shares.

Stitch Fix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Working Capital Advisors (UK) (10% Owner) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $16.10 per share for $1.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11.98 million shares of the SFIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Working Capital Advisors (UK) (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $16.14 for $3.23 million. The insider now directly holds 11,879,753 shares of Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX).

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.18% down over the past 12 months and NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -33.60% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -33.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.