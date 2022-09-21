Positives for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) as stock gains in recent trading

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is -51.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.46 and a high of $91.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.80, the stock is -21.45% and -34.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -49.78% off its SMA200. ZIM registered -46.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.28%.

The stock witnessed a -41.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.89%, and is -12.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has around 4427 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $13.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.56 and Fwd P/E is 2.18. Profit margin for the company is 45.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.19% and -68.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (60.70%).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 766.20% this year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 119.99M, and float is at 79.92M with Short Float at 12.36%.