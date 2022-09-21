RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -68.46% Change This Year

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -68.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $101.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.79% off the consensus price target high of $101.33 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.79% higher than the price target low of $101.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is -9.06% and -21.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.1 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock -48.88% off its SMA200. RLX registered -72.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.09%.

The stock witnessed a -15.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.29%, and is -6.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 1235 employees, a market worth around $1.94B and $1.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.93 and Fwd P/E is 5.86. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.03% and -80.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 564.01M with Short Float at 4.05%.