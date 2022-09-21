SentinelOne Inc. (S): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:S Stock Is Going Next

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) is -46.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.64 and a high of $78.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The S stock was last observed hovering at around $27.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.09% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 3.75% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.95, the stock is -1.16% and 2.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -20.29% off its SMA200. S registered -57.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.96%.

The stock witnessed a 2.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.91%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $7.97B and $302.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.58% and -65.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SentinelOne Inc. (S) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -239.60% this year.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.42M, and float is at 201.21M with Short Float at 6.43%.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at SentinelOne Inc. (S) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conder Keenan Michael,the company’sChief Legal Officer & Sec’y. SEC filings show that Conder Keenan Michael sold 1,724 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $25.40 per share for a total of $43790.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Bernhardt David J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,315 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $26.45 per share for $87682.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the S stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Warner Nicholas (President, Security) disposed off 5,560 shares at an average price of $26.45 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 189,510 shares of SentinelOne Inc. (S).