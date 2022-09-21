ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is -36.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $406.47 and a high of $707.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $425.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.85%.

Currently trading at $411.20, the stock is -7.89% and -10.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -20.20% off its SMA200. NOW registered -36.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.83%.

The stock witnessed a -13.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.68%, and is -9.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 16881 employees, a market worth around $84.97B and $6.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 453.86 and Fwd P/E is 44.47. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.16% and -41.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.40% this year.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.00M, and float is at 201.33M with Short Float at 1.75%.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 335 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 229 and purchases happening 106 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELMER RUSSELL S,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that ELMER RUSSELL S sold 2,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $422.80 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6627.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that LUDDY FREDERIC B (Director) sold a total of 6,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $423.90 per share for $2.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32400.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Mastantuono Gina (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,262 shares at an average price of $439.10 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 4,262 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -41.99% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -20.96% lower over the same period. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is -1.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.