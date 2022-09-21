SID Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Now

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -41.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.42 and a high of $5.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $2.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $3.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.07% off the consensus price target high of $7.18 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.42% higher than the price target low of $2.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -6.86% and -8.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -36.58% off its SMA200. SID registered -52.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.04%.

The stock witnessed a -14.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.38%, and is -2.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 35179 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $8.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.31 and Fwd P/E is 0.90. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.61% and -56.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 224.00% this year.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 716.32M with Short Float at 0.46%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -6.91% down over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is 50.50% higher over the same period.