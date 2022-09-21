Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) is -37.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.41 and a high of $20.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CXM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.94, the stock is -14.13% and -14.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -18.74% off its SMA200. CXM registered -46.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.27%.

The stock witnessed a -15.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.17%, and is -20.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has around 3245 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $558.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 473.33. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.66% and -51.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprinklr Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -267.60% this year.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.79M, and float is at 110.39M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sarin Manish,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Sarin Manish sold 3,931 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $10.21 per share for a total of $40136.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.56 million shares.

Sprinklr Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Haley Daniel P (General Counsel and Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 40,481 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $10.66 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the CXM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Adams Diane (Chief Culture & Talent Officer) disposed off 655 shares at an average price of $10.73 for $7028.0. The insider now directly holds 113,998 shares of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM).

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -17.62% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -27.09% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -26.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.