The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is -66.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.44 and a high of $14.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is -15.06% and -26.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -50.74% off its SMA200. LEV registered -74.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.17%.

The stock witnessed a -25.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.17%, and is -11.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $657.23M and $87.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.48. Distance from 52-week low is -3.78% and -77.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

The Lion Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.00M, and float is at 82.27M with Short Float at 8.07%.