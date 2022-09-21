The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is -16.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $24.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WEN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $19.93, the stock is 0.73% and -2.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -4.25% off its SMA200. WEN registered -8.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.00%.

The stock witnessed a -5.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.09%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.45 and Fwd P/E is 19.95. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.42% and -18.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The Wendy’s Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.80% this year.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.67M, and float is at 194.57M with Short Float at 2.81%.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at The Wendy’s Company (WEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 17 times.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 6.82% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -18.81% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -9.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.