These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) is -84.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.42 and a high of $15.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 34.09% higher than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -28.22% and -33.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -69.76% off its SMA200. AKA registered a loss of -68.61% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -29.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.01%, and is -26.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.24% over the week and 13.64% over the month.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $207.26M and $651.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.43. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.11% and -90.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -156.50% this year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.66M, and float is at 83.66M with Short Float at 0.76%.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCCORMICK MYLES B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MCCORMICK MYLES B bought 14,695 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $4.25 per share for a total of $62454.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that MCCORMICK MYLES B (Director) bought a total of 15,305 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $4.00 per share for $61220.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25305.0 shares of the AKA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, RAMSEY JILL ELIZABETH (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 12,000 shares at an average price of $4.31 for $51720.0. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA).

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -27.18% down over the past 12 months and Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) that is -12.37% lower over the same period. Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is -72.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.