These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -15.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.62 and a high of $182.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $126.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1358.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.35% off the consensus price target high of $1897.42 offered by 47 analysts, but current levels are 86.85% higher than the price target low of $959.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.16, the stock is -7.91% and -8.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -10.65% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -18.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.99%.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.37%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 45500 employees, a market worth around $45.20B and $17.60B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.89. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.15% and -30.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Buy”. 47 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 358.25M, and float is at 271.80M with Short Float at 2.32%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 31.14% up over the past 12 months and Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is -40.46% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -27.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.