These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Express Inc. (EXPR)

Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is -61.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $5.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -24.61% and -33.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -59.04% off its SMA200. EXPR registered -77.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.90%.

The stock witnessed a -46.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.03%, and is -7.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Express Inc. (EXPR) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $82.54M and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.29 and Fwd P/E is 9.52. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.83% and -78.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.90% this year.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.15M, and float is at 65.49M with Short Float at 9.40%.

Express Inc. (EXPR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Express Inc. (EXPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times.

Express Inc. (EXPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -61.34% down over the past 12 months and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) that is -56.99% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is -7.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.