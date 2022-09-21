These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is -80.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.35 and a high of $260.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.73% off the consensus price target high of $207.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -37.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.46, the stock is -16.44% and -38.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -63.59% off its SMA200. NVAX registered -88.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.63%.

The stock witnessed a -24.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.62%, and is -10.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 7.16% over the month.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has around 1541 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $1.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.53. Distance from 52-week low is 0.40% and -89.47% from its 52-week high.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -222.50% this year.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.14M, and float is at 77.85M with Short Float at 20.06%.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Novavax Inc. (NVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YOUNG JAMES F,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that YOUNG JAMES F sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $73.58 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62590.0 shares.

Novavax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Herrmann John A III (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $140.91 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3845.0 shares of the NVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31, YOUNG JAMES F (Director) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $144.16 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 75,090 shares of Novavax Inc. (NVAX).

Novavax Inc. (NVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 0.71% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 1.29% higher over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 19.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.