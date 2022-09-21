Things appear to be looking up for Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is -1.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $19.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $18.06, the stock is -0.84% and 5.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.05 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 7.25% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 1.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.82%.

The stock witnessed a -2.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.80%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has around 172648 employees, a market worth around $8.39B and $27.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.37 and Fwd P/E is 7.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.50% and -7.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 458.00M, and float is at 453.40M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lundstrom Paul,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lundstrom Paul sold 56,868 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $17.64 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Flex Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that OFFER DAVID SCOTT (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 120,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $19.19 per share for $2.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the FLEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, OFFER DAVID SCOTT (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 6,655 shares at an average price of $14.59 for $97085.0. The insider now directly holds 262,920 shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -2.82% down over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is -0.14% lower over the same period. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is 25.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.