Things appear to be looking up for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is -32.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $4.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOTU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is -17.56% and -21.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -26.46% off its SMA200. GOTU registered -44.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.53%.

The stock witnessed a -8.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.58%, and is -15.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has around 9015 employees, a market worth around $362.61M and $522.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.44. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.04% and -71.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.40% this year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.28M, and float is at 254.10M with Short Float at 3.14%.