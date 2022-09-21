Things appear to be looking up for LendingClub Corporation (LC)

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is -49.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.16 and a high of $49.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.2% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.0% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.32, the stock is -7.59% and -11.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -26.26% off its SMA200. LC registered -54.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.76%.

The stock witnessed a -14.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.75%, and is -4.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.70 and Fwd P/E is 7.30. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.34% and -74.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingClub Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 107.60% this year.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.78M, and float is at 100.82M with Short Float at 6.47%.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at LendingClub Corporation (LC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARMSTRONG ANNIE,the company’sChief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that ARMSTRONG ANNIE sold 37,046 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $13.86 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

LendingClub Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Momen Ronnie (Bank-Chief of Consumer Banking) sold a total of 33,726 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $13.86 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the LC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Stack Fergal (SVP, Corporate Controller) disposed off 6,040 shares at an average price of $13.86 for $83723.0. The insider now directly holds 136,514 shares of LendingClub Corporation (LC).