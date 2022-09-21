Things appear to be looking up for Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is -9.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $5.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $3.73, the stock is -6.80% and -13.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing -2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -17.81% off its SMA200. TEF registered -16.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.11%.

The stock witnessed a -12.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.61%, and is -2.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has around 104150 employees, a market worth around $21.89B and $38.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.69 and Fwd P/E is 11.30. Distance from 52-week low is -1.32% and -28.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 522.00% this year.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.87B, and float is at 5.24B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is -23.28% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -11.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.