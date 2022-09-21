Tricida Inc. (TCDA) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 49.95% Upside

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is 4.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.95% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -25.12% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.01, the stock is -15.52% and -11.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 3.09% off its SMA200. TCDA registered 133.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.39%.

The stock witnessed a -25.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.00%, and is -7.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 144.15% and -27.73% from its 52-week high.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tricida Inc. (TCDA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.83M, and float is at 51.02M with Short Float at 10.33%.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Tricida Inc. (TCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Venrock Healthcare Capital Par,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 473,459 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $11.40 per share for a total of $5.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.29 million shares.

Tricida Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) bought a total of 150,223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $11.43 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.82 million shares of the TCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) acquired 63,030 shares at an average price of $12.76 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 7,670,981 shares of Tricida Inc. (TCDA).

Tricida Inc. (TCDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is -1.88% lower over the past 12 months.