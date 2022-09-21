Versus Systems Inc. (VS) on Track to Reach $1.94 in a Year

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) is -89.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $4.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.14% off the consensus price target high of $1.94 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.14% higher than the price target low of $1.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -36.48% and -42.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.65 million and changing -10.38% at the moment leaves the stock -80.09% off its SMA200. VS registered -94.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.74%.

The stock witnessed a -42.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.02%, and is -20.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.27% over the week and 20.79% over the month.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $5.23M and $1.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.65% and -95.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.20%).

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Versus Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/06/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.90% this year.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.71M, and float is at 18.10M with Short Float at 2.15%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Versus Systems Inc. (VS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.