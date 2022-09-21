Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is -42.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.68 and a high of $52.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.88% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.12% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.29, the stock is -8.78% and -9.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -6.71% at the moment leaves the stock -25.64% off its SMA200. VSTO registered -35.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.63%.

The stock witnessed a -14.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.86%, and is -6.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.55B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.11 and Fwd P/E is 4.25. Distance from 52-week low is 2.38% and -50.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.20% this year.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.49M, and float is at 55.45M with Short Float at 9.38%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vanderbrink Jason R,the company’sPresident, Ammunition. SEC filings show that Vanderbrink Jason R sold 10,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $36.87 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69540.0 shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $38.36 per share for $5.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VSTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $37.65 for $3.77 million. The insider now directly holds 266,461 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading -29.31% down over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is -28.38% lower over the same period. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is -13.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.